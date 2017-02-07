Appeal to help find missing Scarborough girl

People in Scarborough are being asked to help find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Tiah May Ohanna Baker was last seen leaving her home address in Scarborough at 4.15pm on Monday 6 February.

It is believed that Tiah was planning to visit a friend locally.

Tiah is described as White, 5ft tall and of slim build with waist length straight dark brown hair with blonde roots.

When she left her home address she was wearing a pale pink round neck T-Shirt, dark navy jeggings, a red/orange front zip hooded jacket, a black woolly pom pom hat and Black a Adidas trainer boots with a white sole.

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Tiah or has any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference 12170021454.