Appeal to identify men in Scarborough CCTV

Police are appealing for information about the identity of the men in the CCTV images.

Officers want to speak to the men in connection with an incident at the Olympia amusement arcade on Foreshore Road, Scarborough.

Man 2

At 4.50pm on Friday January 6 two men entered the ‘over 18’ section of the arcade. They approached a machine and caused it to short cut and empty all of the cash within the machine. The two men took all of the money, totalling £902, and left together on foot.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has any information, or recognises then men in the images is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to PC Jake Rushworth or email jake.rushworth@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please use reference number 12170003554 when passing on information about the incident.