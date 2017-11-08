Appeal to trace taxi driver and people at a bus stop as part of police investigation

Police are asking for a taxi driver and people who were waiting at a bus stop in a seaside resort to come forward and help with an investigation.

North Yorkshire Police say that the driver is not suspected of any crime, but officers need to speak to them to help piece together the movements of a woman passenger they believe was picked up by the taxi in Scarborough in the early hours of October 29.

It is believed that the woman was on a night out in the town and became separated from her friends. The police were contacted after she found herself in a property but cannot remember how she got there.

A police spokesperson added it is not clear at this stage, if any crime has been committed.

The woman, who is in her early twenties, was wearing a black top, skirt and knee length boots.

Officers would also like to speak to anyone who spoke to a woman at the bus shelter at the bottom of Westborough, where she waited for a while after becoming separated from her friends and spoke to a number of people.

So far police have contacted all known taxi companies in Scarborough but the driver has not been identified.

The taxi driver and anyone who recalls talking to a woman between 12.40am and 2.05am at the bus shelter is asked to contact police by dialling 101, pressing 2 and asking to speak to the Scarborough Serious Crime Team. Quote reference number 12170193984 when passing on any information