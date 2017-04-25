Boozer in bother after bobby is butted

Scarborough police has called for an urgent review into a town centre pub after one of its officers was head butted while attending to a fight at the premises.
The Wellington Hotel could find its opening hours cut or even its alcohol licence suspended if Scarborough Borough Council’s licensing sub-committee take a dim view of recent incidents.
The police have also highlighted a case where a woman was kicked unconscious and another shocking fight which saw someone attacked with a stool.
The Castle Road boozer will get to plead its case at a Town Hall hearing in the coming week.
In its report to the council, a spokesman for North Yorkshire Police wrote:
“The Wellington Hotel has come to the attention of North Yorkshire Police due to the severity of violent incidents at the premises. These include:-
“A police officer being head butted.
“A fight resulting in female being kicked in the face rendering her unconscious, and a fight where a female was hit over the head with a table, a male received gouge injuries to his eyes and another was hit over the head with a stool. “All injured parties required treatment at hospital.”
It adds: “Due to the continuing issues the police see no alternative but to instigate formal review proceedings to enable the licensing authority to deal with the matter at the earliest opportunity.”
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scarborough News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.