Boozer in bother after bobby is butted

Scarborough police has called for an urgent review into a town centre pub after one of its officers was head butted while attending to a fight at the premises.

The Wellington Hotel could find its opening hours cut or even its alcohol licence suspended if Scarborough Borough Council’s licensing sub-committee take a dim view of recent incidents.

The police have also highlighted a case where a woman was kicked unconscious and another shocking fight which saw someone attacked with a stool.

The Castle Road boozer will get to plead its case at a Town Hall hearing in the coming week.

In its report to the council, a spokesman for North Yorkshire Police wrote:

“The Wellington Hotel has come to the attention of North Yorkshire Police due to the severity of violent incidents at the premises. These include:-

“A police officer being head butted.

“A fight resulting in female being kicked in the face rendering her unconscious, and a fight where a female was hit over the head with a table, a male received gouge injuries to his eyes and another was hit over the head with a stool. “All injured parties required treatment at hospital.”

It adds: “Due to the continuing issues the police see no alternative but to instigate formal review proceedings to enable the licensing authority to deal with the matter at the earliest opportunity.”