Boy needs plastic surgery after being bit on face by dog in Robin Hood's Bay

An 11-year-old boy needed plastic surgery for facial injuries after being attacked by a dog in Robin Hood's Bay.

Police today released images of two men they want to speak to after the incident last Thursday outside the fish and chip shop on Albion Road.

Police want to trace two men and a Boxer following an attack on a boy,11

The youngster, from the the West Yorkshire area, was attacked by a brindle-coloured Boxer just after 6.10pm.

He was taken by ambulance to Scarborough Hospital before being transferred to York.

Police said he suffered "significant" facial injuries which required plastic surgery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.