BREAKING: Attempted armed robbery at Scarborough jewellers

Reports are reaching The Scarborough News of an attempted armed robbery at a jewellers in Huntriss Row.

One witness told this paper that three men, wearing white forensic-style suits and carrying axes, tried to smash the window just after 9am.

Police and fire crews are now at Bond Jewellers next to McDonald's.

It is not thought the suspects gained access to the shop.

One man, who did not wish to be named, said: "I was in McDonald's and I heard this massive banging.

"I came out and a man ran past me wearing a mask and one of those white disposable suits that scene of crime teams wear.

"He was carrying an axe."