BREAKING: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

Police have arrested a man in Scarborough on suspicion of murder.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "This evening we have arrested a man on suspicion of murder in Scarborough.

"Police officers attended a property in St Johns Avenue, Scarborough, at about 6.25pm today. They located a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

"A 51-year-old Scarborough man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody as enquiries continue."