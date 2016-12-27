BREAKING: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

Police have arrested a man in Scarborough on suspicion of murder.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "This evening we have arrested a man on suspicion of murder in Scarborough.
"Police officers attended a property in St Johns Avenue, Scarborough, at about 6.25pm today. They located a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
"A 51-year-old Scarborough man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody as enquiries continue."
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scarborough News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.