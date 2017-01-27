Camper van stolen after house burglary

A CAMPER van was stolen after thieves took the keys during a raid at a house in Flamborough.

Humberside Police said burglars broke into the house on South Sea Road between 1am on Wednesday 18 January and 8.45pm on Wednesday January 25.

South Sea Road, Flamborough. Photo: Google

They stole a number of items including bank cards, watches and car keys. The keys were then used to steal a white and silver Toyota camper van from the drive.

Anyone with information about the burglary, or the whereabouts of the vehicle or any of the other items, is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 2245009.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.