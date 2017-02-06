Cars damaged in 24 hour spate

Police are investigating a spate of incidents in Scarborough where four cars were damaged in 24 hours.

It happened on Briercliffe, Scarborough between 4.20pm Monday January 30 and 8.30am on Tuesday January 31 and involved four vehicles being sprayed with silver paint.

North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident and in particular are appealing for information about any suspicious activity in the area within the time frame specified.

Contact 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1081 John Dixon . You can also email John.Dixon1081@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170017336