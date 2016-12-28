Cars scratched as vandal wreaks havoc in Scarborough street on Christmas Day

Police are seeking CCTV footage which could shed light on a spate of damage to vehicles in Scarborough on Christmas Day.

A large number of vehicles parked up on one side of Elmeville Avenue were scratched by a sharp implement at some time after 5pm.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman today said: "We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about any suspicious behaviour that has been seen or heard, and requesting that if anyone has any CCTV covering the area that they contact the police."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to PC Charlotte Coles.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12160231706.