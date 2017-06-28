CCTV appeal: Scarborough police seek fake £20 note suspects

Police investigating the use of counterfeit money in Scarborough have released CCTV images of four men who they want to trace.

The footage was taken at the retail park on Seamer Road at around 5pm on February 22.

Do you recognise these men?

It shows the men enter a number of stores where they purchased low-cost items using fake £20 notes.

North Yorkshire Police today released a number of stills from the footage recovered.

A spokesman said: "Police enquiries have been ongoing to identify the men, including possible linked offences in West Yorkshire."

Anyone with information is asked to email michael.barker@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for Michael Barker.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 12170030831 when providing information.