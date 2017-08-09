CCTV images of Scarborough champagne theft suspects

Have your say

POLICE in Scarborough hunting champagne thieves have issued CCTV images of two people they want to trace.

Police want to speak to this man.

A total of 11 bottles of champagne worth more than £375 were stolen from the Cooperative store on Newlands Park Drive at around 5pm on July 29.

Officers are appealing to anyone who can help identify the man and woman shown in the CCTV images.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nick Patrick. You can also email Nicholas.Patrick@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170133820.