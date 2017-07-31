Charity worker spared prison following assault

A charity worker has narrowly avoided prison after giving a man a “severe beating” outside a Scarborough nightclub.

Jaymaine White, 22, punched and kicked the man in the face during the unprovoked attack outside L’Amour in Westborough.

The victim was knocked to the ground and was laid flat on his back when the charity worker kicked him repeatedly in the face, York Crown Court heard.

The victim suffered a bruised and blackened eye, a dislodged tooth, a cut to his cheek, swelling to his face and bruising to the top of his head.

He was taken to hospital where his tooth had to be extracted.

White - who works for a Scarborough-based charity which supports people with disabilities - was arrested at the scene in the early hours of April 15.

He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and admitted the offence on the basis that he couldn’t remember kicking the victim.

However, a footprint found on the victim’s face was liked to White.

White, who is hoping to become a soldier, was dressed in a navy-blue suit when he appeared for sentence on Friday.

Prosecutor Mehran Nassiri said the victim, who had been out drinking with a friend, was confronted by White outside L’Amour.

White began “growling” like a dog before launching the vicious assault, added the barrister.

A police van arrived on the scene and White was arrested. He told officers he had drunk 10-to-12 pints and was prone to become aggressive when drunk.

The victim, who did not know White, said he now feared to go out alone and didn’t feel safe anymore.

The court heard that White, of Lonsdale Place, East Ayton, had previous convictions for threatening behaviour, being drunk and disorderly, resisting a police officer and violent behaviour at a police station.

Defence barrister Holly Betke said White had turned to drink after the breakdown of his relationship with a woman.

She said White worked with disabled people at the charity, where he taught woodwork, reading and writing.

He had also successfully applied to join the army and was “awaiting the outcome of this hearing” before committing himself to the armed forces.

Recorder Patrick Palmer told White: “For no good reason… you carried out an unprovoked attack on (the victim). It’s remarkable he didn’t receive more severe injuries than the ones… he did.

“It’s plain that he received a considerable beating by you and is still suffering as a result of that assault.”

However, Mr Palmer said he could “just” suspend the inevitable prison sentence because White had been trying to curb his binge-drinking and turn his life around.

The 18-month jail sentence was suspended for two years. White, was also ordered to carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work and complete a 35-day activity requirement.

In addition, Mr Palmer ordered him to pay £500 compensation to the victim.