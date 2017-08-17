Culture change for Scarborough

A multi-agency operation has launched in Scarborough this week to help improve the quality of life for residents and visitors.

The scheme, known as Operation Culture, was introduced following feedback from the local community and aims to tackle those who bring the most long-term and ongoing harm to the area.

Scarborough Neighbourhood Police Team will work in conjunction with Scarborough Borough Council’s Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) to deal with anti-social behaviour in relation to street drinking, users of psychoactive substances (legal highs) and those who urinate/defecate in public places. It will see an increased number of officers present in the town, along with other partner agencies, actively deterring those causing a disruption in the town centre.

Acting Police Sergeant Mike Tinsley said: “Officers will base their patrols on community received intelligence, locating and apprehending those who choose to use and supply drugs in the town and taking robust action against perpetrators of anti-social behaviour. We encourage the public to stop and speak with officers in the town, who will be more than happy to tell them about the operation.

“We hope this operation will demonstrate the commitment of North Yorkshire Police and our community partners in tackling perpetrators of inconsiderate and unlawful behaviour that blights the enjoyment of the town for residents and visitors alike.”

As well as Police Officers, Special Constables and Police Volunteers, Operation Culture is supported by: Changing Lives, a charity that provides specialist support for vulnerable people and their families; Horizons, a charity that helps people recover from drug and alcohol dependency; and street triage teams who support those with substance misuse and mental health problems.

Sandra Rees, Community Safety Manager for Scarborough Borough Council, said: "We work closely with North Yorkshire Police to tackle anti-social behaviour related incidents and Operation Culture is another strand of this close working. We hope to reassure the community, tackle the problem and give members of the public the opportunity to talk to us.”

Operation Culture will initially run for 10 weeks over the summer holidays.

Members of the public can help Operation Culture by reporting any suspicious people or activity. Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. If an emergency response is required, always dial 999. Information can also be passed on without giving your name by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.