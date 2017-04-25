Driver 'tested positive for cocaine' in Scarborough

Traffic cops arrested a 24-year-old man suspected of driving a car after taking cocaine.

Officers were on patrol on the A64 Seamer bypass at 9.50pm on Sunday when they pulled over the blue Audi A3 near the Edgehill junction.

The driver, from Norton, near Malton, failed a road-side drugs test which showed a positive reading for cocaine.

He was arrested and later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting

reference number 12170069503.