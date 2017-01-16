Ex-Ampleforth music teacher in court on sex charges

A former music teacher at one of the country’s leading Roman Catholic schools appeared in court today charged with 12 sexual offences.

Dara de Cogan, 57, did not enter a plea when he attended Scarborough Magistrates’ Court this morning.

De Cogan, one of Ireland’s leading classical musicians and a former teacher at Ampleforth College near Helmsley in North Yorkshire, is accused of 12 counts of sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 17.

The charges cover the period from December 2007 to December 2009.

Dressed in a grey suit de Cogan declined to enter a plea on the charges and confirmed he was happy for the case to go to crown court,

De Cogan, of Kilburn Village Street, Kilburn, North Yorkshire was remanded on conditional bail to appear at York Crown Court on February 13.