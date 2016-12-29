Father and son appear in court over murder

A father and son have appeared in court today charged with murdering a man in Scarborough.

Barry Rewcroft, 51, and Ruben Rewcroft, 20, are accused of killing 49-year-old Shaun Atkinson at an address in St John's Avenue on Tuesday.

The pair, both of Raincliffe Avenue, spoke only to confirm their names and address at the hearing at Scarborough Magistrates' Court.

Both are charged with murder and with carrying an offensive weapon in a public place, in Barry's case a knife and a baseball bat for Ruben.

They were remanded in custody and will appear at Leeds Crown Court tomorrow (Friday) for a bail hearing.