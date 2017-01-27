Father and son deny murder charge

A father and son have denied murdering a man in Scarborough and will stand trial later this year.

Barry Rewcroft, 51, and Ruben Botterill Rewcroft, 20, each pleaded not guilty at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon to the murder of Shaun Atkinson on December 27 last year.

Mr Atkinson was Barry Rewcroft’s son-in-law and the brother-in-law of Ruben Rewcroft.

His body was found at his home in St John’s Avenue.

In a 20 minute hearing a timetable was set for service of papers in the case and the defendants were told they must submit defence statements by March 17.

Their trial was fixed for June 19 to be heard by a High Court Judge and it is estimated to last two weeks.

Both men of Raincliffe, Avenue, Scarborough appeared at the court over a video link from Hull Prison. Ruben Rewcroft has previously had an application for bail refused.

Remanding both in custody Judge Tom Bayliss QC told them: “You must by 17 March provide a defence statement.

"It is important to put in writing in both your cases what the defence is and where you disagree with the prosecution case. Your lawyers obviously will help with that documentation.”