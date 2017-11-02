Former teacher and football coach on sex charges

A former Scarborough Sixth Form College teacher is facing prison after admitting to sexual offences dating back more than 30 years.

Martin Fisher will be sentenced at York Crown Court on November 20 after pleading guilty to 10 offences at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The former football coach and Spanish tutor spoke only to confirm his age, address and guilt during his appearance before the bench.

Prosecutor Alison Whiteley told the court that Fisher, 63, had indecently assaulted three men over the age of 16 between 1986 and 2001.

Fisher, of Ramsey Street, also admitted to making seven indecent of images of children, one on or before December 27 2015 – and the rest on May 23 2016.

Mrs Whiteley said the images were of “11-year-old boys”. They ranged from the most serious Category A images to the lesser Category C.

She told the court that Fisher’s offences included inappropriate touching of his three victims while in a position of trust.

As the offences were committed before the Sexual Offences Act 2003 came into force he will be sentenced under historic sentencing powers, but could still face up to 10 years behind bars.

Shaun Greenan, mitigating, said that he agreed that sentencing should take place at the crown court.

Fisher was released on unconditional bail until his sentencing hearing but must sign onto the sex offenders’ register.