Guitar theft suspect arrested after Scarborough chase

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing five guitars worth thousands of pounds from a shop in Scarborough.

At about 3.40am today, police were called to a suspected burglary in progress at a premises in Bar Street.

A witness reported seeing a man riding a bicycle away from the scene with a “massive holdall” on his back.

Officers attended immediately, pursued the man on foot, caught up with him and arrested him within five minutes of the report.

The man’s holdall was searched and found to contain five guitars. The guitars were valuable collectors items, each worth between £3,000 – £4,000.

A 57-year-old man from Huddersfield was arrested on suspicion of burglary. He remains in custody as police enquiries continue.