Man arrested following a police car chase in Scarborough

Have your say

A man has been arrested following a police chase in North Yorkshire.

Through the use of automatic number plate recognition, North Yorkshire Police tracked the Renault Clio to the A64 but the driver failed to stop.

There was a chase yesterday afternoon from Scarborough to Weaverthorpe where the car was abandoned and officers pursued the driver on foot before making an arrest.

A 20-year-old man from Scarborough was arrested for driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, driving dangerously, failing to stop and obstructing a police officer.