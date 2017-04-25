Man arrested following suspected race hate crime in Scarborough

Scarborough Police are investigating a suspected race hate incident.

It occurred at around 7pm on Sunday in the Queen’s Terrace area of the town.

A man allegedly approached a house shouting racist abuse at the residents. A complaint was made that the man attempted to hit one of the occupants.

Police attended the scene and arrested the 53-year-old local man on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault.

Following questioning in custody, he was released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Inspector Graeme Kynman, of Scarborough Police, said: “This is clearly a very disturbing incident and we are doing everything we can to support the victims while the investigation continues.

“Hate crime is deplorable and will not be tolerated by North Yorkshire Police and our community partners.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Scarborough Investigation Hub.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 12170069417 when providing details about this incident.

If you are a victim of hate crime or know someone who is suffering, do not hesitate to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or visit the North Yorkshire Police website for more information:www.northyorkshire.police.uk/what-we-do/tackling-crime/crimes-against-the-person/hate-crime/