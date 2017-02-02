Man charged over flat fire

A man has been charged in connection with a flat fire in Scarborough.
Scarborough fire crews attended a blaze at a flat on Victoria Road at around 8.15am on Wednesday morning (February 1).
No one was injured in the incident with fire crews extinguishing the fire and ventilating the property.
A fire investigation is underway and police have now charged with arson and possession of drugs.
The road was temporarily closed off.
