Man charged over flat fire

Man arrested following fire

A man has been charged in connection with a flat fire in Scarborough.

Scarborough fire crews attended a blaze at a flat on Victoria Road at around 8.15am on Wednesday morning (February 1).

No one was injured in the incident with fire crews extinguishing the fire and ventilating the property.

A fire investigation is underway and police have now charged with arson and possession of drugs.

The road was temporarily closed off.