Man is robbed in seaside town centre

Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police say it happened on Waterhouse Lane outside TK Maxx at around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

A 57 year old man was walking past TK Maxx when he was approached by two men who engaged him in conversation before pushing him to the ground and stealing property from his pockets.

Both offenders then made off in the direction of Westborough.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact 101, select option 2, and ask for Neale Graham or email Neale.graham@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170136410.