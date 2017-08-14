Man spat at in front of wife and children after confronting litter louts in Scarborough

A man who asked two men to pick up litter as he stepped off a river cruise was abused and spat at.

The 36 year old man from Scarborough, had been on The Regal Lady cruise with his wife and two children on Saturday evening and North Yorkshire Police say that as they got off the boat at Burr Bank the victim confronted three men who were littering.

Police also want to speak to this man about the incident.

Two of those three men grabbed the victim by his throat, spat in his face repeatedly and verbally abused him before running off.

Anyone with any information or who can help identify the men in the CCTV images is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to Zachary Waterman.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111. Quote reference number 12170142802 when passing on any information.