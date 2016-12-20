Man stabbed in Scarborough

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Scarborough.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At around 8pm on the night of Monday police received a report that a man had been stabbed at a property in Victoria Road in Scarborough.

"Officers attended the scene of the incident and arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of wounding.

"He remains in police custody for questioning.

"The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition."