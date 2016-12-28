Murder update: Man remains in custody

The 51-year old Scarborough man who was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday remains in police custody for questioning.

A local man in his late 40s was found dead at a property in St John's Road at 6.25pm.

The police arrested the suspect at the scene on suspicion of murder.

The road was cordoned off while teams investigated the scene.

The police said they would not be releasing the dead man's name at this time.