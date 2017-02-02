Pensioner told to expect prison over child porn charges

A pensioner with an addiction to online child porn has been told he faces a certain prison sentence.

John Kavanagh Hoar, 69, downloaded more than 1,000 pornographic images featuring youngsters and distributed some of them to other paedophiles through Skype and the Yahoo messaging service.

The Malton man also viewed animal-related images during a three-year porn spree in which he downloaded some of the worst kind of images.

Married Hoar, of Beech View, Old York Road, Whitwell-on-the-Hill, appeared at York Crown Court via video link for what was due to be a sentence hearing after pleading guilty to three counts of making indecent photos and videos of children on or before September 16 last year.

He also admitted two counts of distributing dozens of child-porn images between July 2013 and March 2016, possessing 10 prohibited images of children and 14 extreme images.

But Hoar’s case was adjourned because he had no legal representation due to what he claimed were spiralling legal costs.

Addressing judge Paul Worsley QC, Hoar appeared extremely composed as he detailed his financial problems.

He said he could not afford his legal fees after encountering problems with legal-aid contributions.

But Mr Worsley told him: “You fall to be sentenced for serious offences and you would be well-advised to have some representation.”

He told Hoar that he could find privately-funded and very affordable legal representation, either with a solicitor or barrister.

The court heard that Hoar was already subject to a sexual-harm prevention order which had been imposed at York Crown Court back in September 2011 following a previous conviction.

He breached this order by installing wiping software in an attempt to hide evidence of his activities.

Mr Worsley adjourned sentence to February 6 to give Hoar time to find legal representation.

The pensioner was remanded in Hull Prison.