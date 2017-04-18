Police appeal for witnesses after road rage assault

A motorist was left with a broken nose following a road rage incident.

A 55-year-old man driving a white Skoda Octavia along the A1035 Hull Bridge Road, at the junction with Swinemoor Lane, Beverley, between 4pm and 4.25pm on Saturday when he was overtaken by three motorbikes.

Humberside Police say that a grey Skoda Superb then attempted to overtake but due to other on-coming vehicles it made the manoeuvre unsafe and the driver of the white Skoda sounded the car horn as they passed.

The driver of the grey Skoda stopped and got out of his car and punched the driver’s side window. When the driver of the white Skoda went to remonstrate with the suspect he was hit in the face leaving him with a broken nose. The offender then drove off.

Police are asking that any witnesses call 101 quoting crime reference number 2264642.