Police helicopter helps in burglar search

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary following a helicopter search in Scarborough this morning.

A number of residents tweeted that they could hear the helicopter over the town at around 4am today.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "North Yorkshire Police received a report of a burglary on Newlands Park Grove at around 3.40am today.

"It was reported the offender had made off on foot through the garden of the property.

"Officers attended the scene and following searches and assistance form NPAS, a man was arrested in Burniston Road shortly after 6am.

"The 43-year-old arrested man from Scarborough remains in police custody.