Police hunting for Castleford man wanted over Scarborough robbery

Detectives investigating a robbery in Scarborough have issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a man from Castleford.

North Yorkshire Police today said that investigators want to talk to Gareth David Keogh in connection with a robbery in the town.

The 33-year-old is from Castleford in West Yorkshire but has connections with Filey and Scarborough.

Police believe Mr Keogh may currently be in one of several areas, including Scarborough, Castleford or Bridlington.

He is described as white and around 6ft, with ginger hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who recognises Mr Keogh or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1.

Please quote reference number 12170104120.