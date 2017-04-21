Police hunting woman on the run after she escaped from North Yorkshire prison

Police are hunting a woman who escaped from a North Yorkshire prison while serving a five year sentence.

It was revealed today that Donna Willis absconded from HMP Askham Grange, near York, on Wednesday.

Issuing an appeal for the public's help, North Yorkshire Police said she may have travelled north and enquiries are largely focused around the Northumbria area.

A spokesman said: "Donna Willis, 36 was serving a five-year sentence following her conviction at Newcastle Crown Court for grievous bodily harm.

"Anyone with information about Willis’s whereabouts is urged not to approach her but to contact police."

Willis, who is originally from the Tyne and Wear area, is described as white, 5ft 2in and slim, with blonde and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1, or dial 999 if the sighting is immediate.