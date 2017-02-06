Police investigate assault in coastal town

North Yorkshire police are investigating an assault that occured in Scarborough last month.

The incident took place at North Street Car park at around 5.30am on Sunday January 29 and involved a man getting assaulted by another man.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact 101, select option 2, and ask for Tom Wilkinson. You can also email Thomas.Wilkinson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

To remain anonymous, pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170016211.