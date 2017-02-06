Police investigate damage to library in North Yorkshire

Men who were asked to leave a North Yorkshire library after causing a disturbance are now being hunted by police for causing criminal damage.

North Yorkshire Police say it happened at around 5:30pm on Wednesday January 25 when three men who were using the computer suite at Scarborough Librray on Vernon Road were asked to leave by staff for disturbing other members of the public.

On his way out of the building, one of the men pushed over a library stand, causing damage to the attached display cases. All three of them then left the library, turning right up Vernon Road towards Westborough.

The main suspect is described as being a white male, about 5’8″-5’9″ tall, of skinny build with short dark hair. At the time he was wearing a beanie hat with a bobble on top of it that had a navy coloured striped design, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms and a dark coloured long-sleeved jacket.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Liam Cromack. You can also email direct liam.cromack@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170018059.