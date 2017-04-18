Police seek witnesses to brawl in York which left one woman injured and another from Scarborough under arrest

A woman needed hospital treatment after being dragged to the ground during a brawl in York.

Police today issued an appeal for witnesses to the incident in King Street in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday.

Officers were called to the scene at 12.40am after a brawl involving a group of women.

One of the women, who was in her 20s, had been assaulted and dragged to the ground.

A police spokesman said she needed hospital treatment for her injuries.

A 23-year-old woman from Scarborough was arrested on suspicion of affray and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone who saw the incident, or has any information about it, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Dial 101, select option 2 and and ask for DC Tracey Pearson, DS Matt Dodson or the York Investigation Hub, quoting reference 12170065113.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.