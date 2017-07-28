Police seek witnesses to fight between men and women in seaside town

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Scarborough that involved a group of men and women.

It was at approximately half past midnight on Saturday June 24 and involved a fight between a group of men and women at Nelson Street in the town.

North Yorkshire Police has only just issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward and help with the investigation.

A 28 year old man and a 42 year old woman, both from Scarborough, were arrested in connection with the incident. They have both been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

In particular, the force is appealing for information about anything that was witnessed by members of the public and for information to be reported to 101. Select option 2, and ask for David Twyford. Email David.twyford251@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170110227.