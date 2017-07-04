Police swoop on Scarborough train station

Police swooped to surround a car at Scarborough train station this afternoon.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "We were called at 1.29pm today, to a suspected burglary in progress at the Sports Direct store on Valley Bridge Road, Scarborough.

"A witness reported seeing a man leaving the store with a jacket without making an attempt to pay for it.

"Officers attended immediately and stopped a vehicle outside Scarborough Train Station within seven minutes of the report.

"At this stage, three people have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

"One has been further arrested for being in possession of possession of a class B drug."