Reports of armed robbery at Hunmanby post office

An armed robbery is reported to have taken place at the post office in Hunmanby.

Various people have taken to social media to express their shock that the post office in Bridlington Street had been targeted.

But North Yorkshire Police said they were unable to comment on the reports at this stage.

A spokeswoman said an update would be issued in due course.

The post office is a short distance from the village's Co-op store where raiders stole a cash machine from the wall last month.

