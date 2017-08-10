Scarborough drug driver banned from roads for 28 months

A 49-year-old man from Scarborough appeared in front of Magistrates on Tuesday August 8, and pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs.

Ian James Newsome of Dean Road, Scarborough was ordered to pay over £700 in fines and costs, carry out 300 hours of unpaid work and banned from the roads for 28 months.

A pedestrian contacted North Yorkshire Police at 8.10am on Friday 3 March 2017 to report a near miss with a car on Huntriss Row in Scarborough. She reported that a silver Renault Clio had almost reversed over her twice and went on to provide police with the vehicle registration number.

Officers started searching for the car and located it outside Newsome’s home address. A routine drug wipe test was carried out, which returned a positive result for cocaine and Newsome was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.

As part of the investigation, further tests were carried out and results found Newsome to be several times over drug driving limit for cocaine, with very high levels of benzoylecgonine, a derivative of cocaine found in his system.

Commenting on the sentence handed to Newsome, investigating officer PC Will Lane said:

“The fact that Newsome thought he could drive safely under the influence of cocaine is truly staggering and I’m just thankful that the pedestrian who reported the near miss, or anyone else in the area that morning was not hurt.

“The safety of the public will always be our number one priority and this incident shows that police will be relentless in bringing those who compromise the safety and welfare of the public to justice.

“This case clearly demonstrates that police will not end an investigation into impaired drivers, even if drivers to make it home and are not caught red-handed behind the wheel. We take all reports of drink and drug driving very seriously and do our upmost to keep North Yorkshire’s roads safe.

“I’d like to thank the member of the public for contacting us. Her actions have taken a dangerous driver off our roads and potentially saved an innocent person from paying the consequences of Newsome’s irresponsible behaviour.”