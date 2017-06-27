Scarborough learning support centre burgled

A Scarborough centre which provides support to vulnerable adults is appealing for help following a burglary overnight.

Happy Futures, in Hopper Hill Road, had its shed broken into overnight and a number of items stolen.

In a Facebook post they said:

"It's a very unhappy day at happy futures today as we have had all the garden furniture and everything in the centre shed stolen.

"If you could please share this to try and catch these people who have taken away items that are much loved and used by the staff and individuals we support

"We are extremely saddened by this and that people would take items away from our safe haven for vulnerable adults."

Call 101 to speak to the police.