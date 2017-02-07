Scarborough man found using laser jammer on A64

A man has appeared at York Crown Court today charged with perverting the course of justice for trying to stop the police from catching him speeding.

41-year-old Ben Kitto from Scarborough pleaded guilty to both charges of speeding in excess of the 70mph limit and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He received a two month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, 100 hours of unpaid work, five points on his licence and £2,200 in fines and costs.



On Thursday 30 June 2016, Kitto’s black BMW was sighted by a North Yorkshire Police safety camera van on the A64 at Whitwell travelling at excessive speed.

When the camera tried to obtain a speed measurement, the reading was blocked by a laser jammer which had been fitted to Kitto’s car. The images captured by the safety camera clearly show a small black box underneath the number plate of Kitto’s car, which caused interference with the measurement equipment.

The matter was investigated by North Yorkshire Police Traffic Bureau and Kitto’s vehicle was seized and disassembled for further examination. When the car had been taken apart, a device capable of blocking a camera was found to be fitted and operational. When interviewed, Kitto admitted that he was aware of the device and that it was actively interfering with police speed measurement equipment.

Speaking about the case, investigating officer TC Andy Forth said:

“Kitto believed that he was above the law and did not think he should have to abide by the speed limit, like everyone else. His deliberate action to pervert the course of justice by fitting this type of device to his vehicle clearly shows his disregard for the law and the safety of other road users.”

This case clearly shows that if evidence suggests that a vehicle is fitted with any type of device which may interfere with speed enforcement equipment, North Yorkshire Police will investigate the matter fully and seek to bring any offenders using these types of devices before the courts. To believe you can pervert the course of justice in any way is simply not acceptable. “

North Yorkshire Police Camera operators are trained to detect the use of these types of devices and the speed of your vehicle can still be calculated, as in this case. No matter what tactics are employed, you will not evade the original charge of excessive speed.”