Scarborough man jailed for trying to break into Wayne Rooney's mansion

A Scarborough ex-serviceman who tried to burgle Wayne Rooney’s mansion as the footballer played in his club testimonial match has been jailed for two years and eight months.

Robert McNamara, 24, of Newby Farm Crescent, admitted attempting to enter as a trespasser, the striker’s family home in Prestbury, Cheshire, with intent to steal last August 3.

The alarm at the Manchester United and England star’s £6 million property was reportedly triggered at about 9pm and police descended to carry out a full search of the area.

Rooney, his wife, Coleen, and their three sons, Kai, Klay and Kit, were attending the charity tribute game at Old Trafford against his first club, Everton, when the break-in bid took place.

McNamara was arrested six days later and pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing at Chester Crown Court in October.

He had recently been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and his concerned family had sought help earlier this year from Combat Stress, a veterans’ mental health charity.

He was sentenced today at Chester Crown Court.