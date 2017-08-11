Scarborough man James Marcus Blake, 31, wanted for recall to prison

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information to help track down a wanted man from Scarborough.

James Marcus Blake, 31, failed to attend appointments with the Probation Service in Scarborough following his release from prison on 7 August 2017.

He had been serving a four-month sentence for threatening and disorderly behaviour, but he had been released early on licence having been sentenced on 6 June 2017.

Blake is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, brown hair, blue eyes and has a medium build. He may have a beard or facial stubble.

Police enquiries have been concentrating in the Scarborough area, although it is believed he has links to Leeds in West Yorkshire and the Humberside area.

If you have seen a man matching Blake’s description or you have information that could assist officers, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, please pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 12170141302 when providing details about this case.