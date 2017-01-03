Scarborough murder victim was stabbed 'multiple times'

A man who died in Scarborough was stabbed “multiple times” a court has been told.

Ruben Botterill Rewcroft, 20, and his father Barry Rewcroft, 51, of Raincliffe Avenue, Scarborough are both charged with the murder of Shaun Atkinson, 49, at an address in St John’s Avenue on December 27.

Flowers at the St John's Avenue address

The court was told by Louis Pryke prosecuting that Mr Atkinson is the son-in-law of Barry Rewcroft and the brother-in-law of the other defendant and that he died from multiple stab wounds.

Both defendants appeared over a video link to Leeds Crown Court from Hull prison on Friday where they were remanded after appearing before magistrates the day before.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC said the case was before the court because bail applications in murder cases had to be heard before a judge and asked if either man was making such an application.

Mark McKone representing Barry Rewcroft said no bail application was being made in his case but Jeremy Barton for Ruben Rewcroft applied for bail.

He told the judge his client would be denying the charge and contest the matter to trial. He said the defendant was only 20, an apprentice bricklayer and had strong ties in the community.

Refusing bail Judge Collier said inquiries in the case were still at an early stage and the position could be reviewed at a subsequent hearing.

He remanded both men in custody until January 27 when a plea and pre-trial hearing will be listed.

He told them on that occasion the charges would be put to them and they would be asked to plead guilty or not guilty and arrangements would then be made for trial.

At the hearing in Scarborough the day before both men only spoke to confirm their name and addresses.

Dressed in grey tracksuit bottoms and sweaters the pair cried as the charges were read out to them.

As well as murder Barry Rewcroft is charged with possession of a knife and Ruben Rewcroft with possession of a baseball bat.