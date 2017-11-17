Thieves target village pub near Malton

Police have released CCTV of men they are trying to trace in connection with a pub theft in North Yorkshire.

Thieves broke in to the Smithy Arms on Malton Road, Swinton, and stole a till and a safe containing cash some time between Wednesday night and yesterday morning.



The incident was reported at around 7am and police are carrying out extensive enquiries, including forensic examinations of the scene.

CCTV from the scene.

Officers have also released CCTV images of men they want to trace in connection with the incident.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “These CCTV images are excellent quality and should help people easily recognise the men in question.

“If you think you know who they are, we’re very keen to hear from you.”

If you recognise the men, or have any information about the burglary that could help officers catch the offenders, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Paul O’Neill, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also email PC O’Neill on Paul.O'Neill@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference 12170105816 when passing on information.