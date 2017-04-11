THIRD armed robbery at store inside a year

A Scarborough shop has been targeted by robbers for the third time in 12 months.

The One Stop Shop North Lees Avenue was hit just before 2pm yesterday (Monday).

It comes just weeks after three people in balaclavas threatened a staff member at knifepoint and made off with cash.

Police say arrests have been made in relation to yesterday's incident.

One witness said one of the raiders fell over a bin bag when fleeing the shop and was detained by a member of the public.