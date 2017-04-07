Detectives are appealing for the public’s help after three men tried to rob a woman in Scarborough as she walked to work.

The incident – which police have described as “cowardly” – took place on Tuesday between 6.10pm and 6.15pm.

The woman was heading towards the underground walkway in Manor Road Cemetery when three men ran towards her.

One tried to grab her handbag.

A struggle ensued and the second picked up an object, made throwing gestures with it and demanded the handbag.

The victim managed to keep her bag and the suspects ran off back towards Woodlands Ravine.

The first was attacker is described in his late teens, or possibly around 20 years of age. He is about 5ft 9ins, tall and fairly slim.

He wore a dark hat and ski goggles covering his eyes and the rest of his face was covered by a football scarf decorated with a striped pattern, with blue and white in it.

He was also wearing a very bright waterproof jacket in either blue and yellow or blue and orange. He had a Northern accent.

The second attacker was roughly the same age and slightly shorter. He was wearing a balaclava or a hat pulled down over his face, with holes for his eyes and mouth.

He was wearing a plain dark fleece jacket and dark trousers. He is believed to be white.

The third offender was younger and shorter than the other two – possibly around 16 years old – and fairly slim.

He wasn’t wearing anything on his head, and had light to mid-brown short hair. He wore neutral or dark colours.

Detective Constable Steve Monty Officers, of Scarborough’s Serious Crime Team, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen three offenders running away from the area at the times stated.

"We would like anyone with any information regarding who was involved in this cowardly offence by a group against a lone female to contact us immediately.”

If you have any information, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and ask for “Scarborough Serious Crime Team”. Please quote reference number 12170057207.