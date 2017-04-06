Two men guilty of Scarborough murder

Two men have been jailed after being found guilty of murdering a Scarborough man.

Clifford Honeyman and Andrew Thomas Stevenson both found guilty by the jury at Leeds Crown Court of the murder of Ricky Walker, 50 at flat in Princess Street, Scarborough.

Both were also convicted along with a third defendant, Stephen Atkinson, of robbery earlier in October.

All three were acquitted of another charge of robbery.

Honeyman, 42, of no fixed address who was said by judge to have orchestrated and manipulated the assault on Mr Walker was jailed for life with a minimum of 25 years minus the time already spent on remand.

Stevenson, 39 of no fixed address who had a previous conviction in 2000 for the manslaughter of his four-month-old child, was also jailed for life with a minimum of 28 years minus the days spent on remand.

The judge said they had shown callous and cynical disregard for human dignity.

Atkinson, 55 of Oxcliff, Scarborough was jailed for 10 years for the robbery.

Sentencing the pair on the murder charge High Court Judge, Mr Justice Blake said the violence had erupted against Mr Walker when Stevenson decided Mr Walker had disrespected his football team.

He had struck the first blow before both men prevented their victim leaving the flat of a friend.

Later when there was more violence in the bedroom and sitting room against the vulnerable Mr Walker, Honeyman had joined in and dozens of blows and kicks had followed over many hours.

He said he was satisfied Honeyman was the dominant personality “and choreographer of this grotesque event” and described Honeyman as a “cunning, well-practised and manipulative liar” having seen his statements and evidence in court.

The judge said: “This was extreme violence.” They had arrived at the flat of Mr Walker’s friend around 4pm on October 19 and by 7.15pm “chilling” photographs of their victim’s injuries to his battered and bruised face were captured on Honeyman’s phone.

He was also satisfied that one of them had urinated on the injured Mr Walker at some stage during the assault.

They showed “callous and cynical disregard for human dignity.”

The next morning they had shown “callous indifference” whether he was alive or not before they left the flat.

The judge said although Mr Walker had abused alcohol he had retained his capacity for decency and kindness, shown by the fact on his last day alive he helped a neighbour who had recently had a stroke. His loss was devastating for his family.

He said the murder was an escalation in violence from the earlier robbery on John Howie, who had also felt safe drinking with them, until he too was subjected to extreme violence to get his PIN number. He was throttled and beaten before he was robbed.

The court heard in a statement from Mr Walker’s mother Maureen the family “sense of loss.”

“He may have had his issues with drink but he was a good and kind man.”

Honeyman had previous convictions for battery and was in breach of a restraining order on a former partner at the time of his arrest.

Stevenson was jailed for five years at Teesside Crown Court in May 2000 for grievous bodily harm and manslaughter of his infant son who was injured when he shook him.