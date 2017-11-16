Valuable jewellery stolen during burglary at Scarborough home

Detectives are appealing for information after valuable jewellery was stolen during a burglary in Scarborough.

The break-in happened at a home on Rothbury Street on Tuesday.

The stolen items include:

A Giant Trace mountain bike, predominantly black in colour with light blue motives around the bottom of the seat post, to the bottom of the stem and on the rear triangle

1 x gold watch marked Royal London Brand (with gold strap)

1 x solid circular gold bracelet (has the appearance of a bull’s ring)

1 x solid gold linked bracelet – heavy in weight with rectangular links

2 x solid gold Belcher neck chains

3 x half sovereign rings

1 x sovereign ring

Detective Constable David Adams, of Scarborough Investigation Hub, said: “I’m appealing to anyone who has any information as to the whereabouts of these stolen goods or any information in relation to this burglary to come forward and contact the police so we can return these items to their rightful owner.

“Any information which you may have will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Email David.Adams@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone police on 101, select option 2 and ask for David Adams.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12170204839 when passing on information.