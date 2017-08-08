Vandals smashed car windows while it was parked in Scarborough alleyway

Police in Scarborough are appealing for witnesses after a car's windows were smashed.

The silver VW Golf was damaged in the alleyway to the rear of Columbus Ravine between 10pm on August 1 and 7.30am on August 2.

North Yorkshire Police said the rear nearside windows had been smashed during the attack.

A spoeksman said: "We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information which may lead to the identification of any suspect relating to this incident."

Anyone with information is asked to email James.Hope@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for James Hope.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170136076 .